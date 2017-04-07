TelBru prepares youths to realise Smart Nation goal

| Danial Norjidi |

TELEKOM Brunei Berhad (TelBru), in collaboration with the Department of Schools, Ministry of Education (MoE), is cementing the groundwork to bring the company’s Smart Nation initiative to government schools throughout the country in hopes of inspiring more young people to invest in Brunei’s ICT future.

Yesterday saw TelBru holding a briefing at its Learning Centre in Berakas on the possibilities under the Smart Nation umbrella, for around 80 attendees that oversee ICT and science subjects under the Department of Schools.

The briefing was held to provide insights on TelBru’s current and future projects that involve the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile applications with the objective aimed at securing the country’s future through ICT implementation that addresses global urban challenges.

According to a press release by TelBru, with the encouraging support by the Department of Schools, MoE, TelBru is slated to travel across the four districts for its Smart Nation Roadshow in early May to meet with selected upper secondary school students numbering 200 from six to eight different clusters.

These future leaders will be exposed to international and local innovations related to the Smart Nation that include the field of healthcare, education, security, agriculture as well as environmental management, with the option to take part in TelBru’s boot camps where students will be given the opportunity to learn the basics of IoT and mobile application development.

TelBru’s participation in the country’s educational sector particularly in the field of ICT – a promising public-private venture involving the development of Brunei’s human resource – is part and parcel of the company’s corporate social responsibility that shoulders the responsibility of realising the Vision 2035 with emphasis upon an educated and knowledgeable society, contributing to the population’s quality of life and stimulating economic growth through ICT.

Speaking in an interview with the Bulletin yesterday, the Chief Marketing Officer of TelBru, Lim Ming Soon said, “What we want to do is encourage the younger generation to start understanding about the importance of ICT, and how they can be entrepreneurs themselves,” he said. “This is with the Department of Schools – with the teachers – and then we’re going to go down to all the government schools as well.

“We are targeting higher secondary schools who are interested in ICT development and programming. A lot of them seem to be very interested in doing their own business, to be entrepreneurs. So we are just trying to open up some opportunities, to showcase what the future can hold and what they can embark on.

“During the roadshow, we also explained the importance of ICT and areas of focus that they need to look into.”

He explained that the whole purpose is to spur “entrepreneur-ship and innovation within the country”.

“We know that job competition is intensifying. We see a lot of graduate technical professionals. With this, they can do something for themselves. This is what we try to encourage them to do: to do business for themselves, to be developers and innovators. That’s the whole idea.

“If you look at the world trends, all of the telecom industry is moving towards IoT and Smart Nation,” he said. “So what we want to do is provide the connectivity and the infrastructure. That is our strength; our core. Then we can actually help young people to be entrepreneurs as well.”

From TelBru’s perspective, Smart Nation is a long-term strategy, he added.

“This is the future. Every country is talking about it, and we have got to start somewhere.”