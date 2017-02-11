TelBru competition winner takes home $1,000

TELEKOM Brunei Berhad’s (TelBru) new year social media campaign to mark Brunei’s 33rd National Day celebrations culminated with a ceremony to reward Mohammad Azimuddin bin Januddin for his winning entry yesterday.

The 20-year-old student received a $1,000 mock cheque from TelBru Chief Corporate Services Officer Hajah Rosmawati binti Haji Manaf at the TelBru branch at Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex.

The simplicity of Mohammad Azimuddin’s sentiments behind this year’s ‘Menjayakan Wawasan Negara’ National Day theme, with his submission titled ‘Future of the country depends on youth’ is a reflection of TelBru’s strong advocacy for youth participation in all aspects of development.

The National Day Storyboard Competition commenced on January 13, and received several stong entries throughout the campaign.