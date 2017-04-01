TelBru celebrates 11th anniversary with thanksgiving ceremony

TELEKOM Brunei Berhad (TelBru) celebrated the 11th year of its corporatisation since 2006 with a thanksgiving and Tahlil ceremony at Kampong Sungai Buloh, Jalan Kota Batu yesterday.

The event started with the recitation of Surah Yaasiin, followed by Tahlil and Doa Selamat, led by Pengiran Muhd Lizam bin Pengiran Haji Merali, Imam of Kampong Sungai Buloh Mosque.

The guest of honour at the ceremony was Haji Marzuke bin Haji Mohsin, Permanent Secretary (Technical and Professional) at the Ministry of Development, in his capacity as one of TelBru’s member of board of directors.

The event also witnessed the donation of waqaf items including a laptop, a projector and tripod screen.

These items will be used for welfare activities of the mosque.

All items were handed over by the guest of honour to the Imam.

Also present at the event were TelBru senior management and staff, members of the mosque committee and the Village Head of Kampong Sungai Buloh.