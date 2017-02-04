TelBru cautions public over hoax phone calls

TELEKOM Brunei Berhad (TelBru) has been made aware of hoax telephone calls received by members of the public whereby alleged perpetrators have been recorded impersonating TelBru staff to gain access to personal documentation.

Members of the public who receive such phone calls are cautioned against providing such callers with sensitive data that includes banking account details and data that may reveal an individual’s personal identification including name, date of birth, passport number and identification card number.

Based on public feedback, the modus operandi of these alleged perpetrators include contacting an unsuspecting victim through their home telephones, allegedly informing victims that their telephone service has been hacked, subsequently instructing the victim to download an “anti-hacking application” on to their personal computers before requesting for the victim’s debit card details.

TelBru takes seriously these instances of fraud and is actively implementing various security measures to safeguard its customers from any untoward incidences. Those who have received such phone calls are urged to alert TelBru on its Customer Care line 111, or by getting in touch with TelBru through its various social media platforms.