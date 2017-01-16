Teams Eagle, Target ace championship

|Â Â Â Â Azaraimy HHÂ Â Â Â |

THE grand final of the GreenCity WondeRing National Dodgeball Championship 2016 played out at the Sungai Kebun Sports Complex yesterday.

The championship was split into male and female categories.

In the male category, the final saw a battle between Team Eagles and Team Ravens, which ended with Team Eagle 8 and Team Ravens 1. Third place went to Team Vikings after defeating Team ND1 by 10-0.

The female category was won by Team Target with a final score of 11-4 against Team Diamonds. Third place was captured by Team Miss Titans after beating Team Arrows with a final score of 5-4.

Prizes were presented by Wong Chin Toon, the honorary founder and Advisor of Brunei Dodgeball Association, and Managing Director of GreenCity Concept Sdn Bhd, the main sponsor of the tournament.