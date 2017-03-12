Teacher-student bond at STPRI charity run

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

TEACHERS and students of the Raja Isteri Girls High School (STPRI) were seen eagerly jogging and running along the road of the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Berakas yesterday morning for the school’s inter-house charity run, ‘Larian Usaha STPRI 2017’.

The run was meant as a school teachers-students bonding exercise, and to instil the spirit of camaraderie and teamwork between members of each house. It was also aimed at improving the students’ physical fitness and raise awareness among them of the importance of healthy living.

Mohd Sukri bin Haji Marzuki, guest of honour at the event and Chairman of the school’s Parent-Teacher Association, added that the run was held as part of the school’s and PTA’s initiatives in upholding the country’s vision of working together towards realising a healthy nation.

He also pointed out that money raised from the run will go into the school’s funds kitty – to be used to buy school equipment and ensure the proper running of the school, as well as the Pusat Ehsan Al-Ameerah Al-Hajjah Maryam.

The school’s principal, Hajah Susilawati binti Dato Paduka Haji Muhammad, and other staff members were also present at the event.

Yesterday’s run began with the mass singing of the national anthem “Allah Peliharakan Sultan” and the school’s song.

A warm up session led by students of the Aerobics Club followed, before the sounding of the air horn by the guest of honour signalled the start of the run.

The students, representing their school houses, namely Amber, Jade, Ruby and Sapphire, then began running out from the track of the Belapan Track and Field into the main road encircling the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium, completing the circuit before heading back to their original starting position.

At the end of the run, the guest of honour visited the car boot sales at the stadium, before a prize presentation ceremony – prizes were awarded to the individual runners and houses based on their performances during the run – tied up the day’s activities.