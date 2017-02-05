TBCC observes World Cancer Day

| Danial Norjidi |

THE Brunei Cancer Centre (TBCC) observed World Cancer Day yesterday with an event that featured a forum and exhibition.

This year’s World Cancer Day carries the theme ‘We Can. I Can.’ and the event at TBCC was attended by Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Zulkarnain bin Haji Hanafi, Minister of Health, as the guest of honour who officiated the launch of proceedings.

Also present was Pehin Datu Singamanteri Colonel (Rtd) Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Awang Haji Mohammad Yasmin bin Haji Umar, Minister of Energy and Industry at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors for TBCC as well as the Brunei Neuroscience, Stroke and Rehabilitation Centre.

Dato Paduka Awang Haji Hisham bin Haji Mohd Hanifah, the Deputy Minister of Finance and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors for TBCC and the Brunei Neuroscience, Stroke and Rehabilitation Centre, was also in attendance.

A forum entitled ‘Forum Perdana’, which took place after the event’s launching, dealt with cancer awareness.

The session featured a panel comprising Dr Hajah Norhayati binti Haji Md Kassim, Head of the Health Promotion Centre; Dr Raden Mas Jeffri bin Raden Mas Ismail, Medical Oncology at TBCC; Dr Jamsari Khalid, Radiation Oncology at TBCC; Ustaz Haji Iskandar bin Haji Buntar, Senior Religious Teacher at TBCC, and Hajah Aminah binti Haji Mumin, Chairperson of the Brunei Breast Cancer Support Group.

The exhibition booths, meanwhile, provided some information on cancer prevention and treatments, with various items on display, as well as health checks and light entertainment provided.

Welcoming remarks were delivered yesterday by Professor Dr Kenneth Kok Yuh Ye, the Executive Director of TBCC.

“World Cancer Day is the ideal opportunity to spread and raise the profile of cancer in people’s minds and in the world’s media,” he said.

“The Brunei Cancer Centre is using this occasion to bring the public, business establishments, government departments and non-profit organisations together on World Cancer Day to help the general public learn more about the different types of cancer, how to watch for it, and the treatments and preventative measures available.”

He noted that cancer is a leading cause of death around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 14 million new cancer cases are diagnosed each year, and 8.2 million people die each year from cancer worldwide. The number of new cancer cases worldwide is also rising and estimated to reach 22 million within the next two decades, he noted. “It is therefore essential to address the world’s growing cancer burden and to work on effective control measures,” he added. “World Cancer Day is a global observance that helps to raise people’s awareness of cancer and how to prevent, detect and treat it.”

He further shared that in Brunei Darussalam, the number of new cancer cases diagnosed each year is also on the rise, with breast cancer and colorectal cancer being the most common in the country for the past 15 years.

“There were 384 new cancer cases referred to and treated at The Brunei Cancer Centre in 2016, increased from 330 the year before. In 2016, we also saw an increase in the number of attendees at TBCC’s Outpatient Clinic to 10,079, an increase from 8,282 in 2015,” he said.

He went on to mention that the cancer survival rates worldwide have improved over the past few decades, thanks to research and better understanding of cancer genetics, improved surgical techniques, advancements in radiotherapy treatment, refinement in chemotherapy and newer treatment modalities, such as targeted therapy and immunotherapy.

He added, however, that although enormous progress is being made against cancer, much work remains.

In concluding his remarks, the executive director thanked the Health Promotion Centre at the Ministry of Health (MoH), Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD), the Brunei Neuroscience, Stroke and Rehabilitation Centre, Breast Cancer Support Group and Jerudong Park Medical Centre for being TBCC’s partners in the World Cancer Day 2017 event.

He also expressed his gratitude to the private companies and government departments for their generosity and support.

The Minister of Health toured the exhibition booths after the event’s launch.

In an interview with the Sunday Bulletin, he shared, “I think it is important we make sure that, particularly on World Cancer Day, we highlight cancer and, even if you are fortunate enough not to suffer from cancer, as I said before, one out of four people will be a cancer sufferer – that means there will be someone that you know.”

“So the message is to make sure we do our part to ensure that we not only support cancer patients, but also prevent cancer from occurring because like any other non-communicable diseases, it is preventable… by leading healthy lifestyles and early detections.”

“Lately, one of my biggest concerns as someone from the Ministry of Health is that we are still seeing increasingly late presentation of cancer cases,” he added.

“We are also seeing this amongst people who are highly educated and have access to care. This basically indicates to me that people are either not very aware, or that they are still very conscious and embarrassed or worried to find something bad.

“Cancer is a devastating diagnosis, but at the end of the day there is always something that can be done for it. So if you come early, your chances of cure or survival is much, much higher… Even if someone has advanced disease and the likelihood of a cure is not so good, there are many other treatments and modalities that can be given to ensure that we can prolong their life and ensure they have the highest quality of life. So it is something not to be given up on.”