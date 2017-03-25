Tarbiyah Project for Kids provides Islamic learning with fun approach

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

YOUNG participants in the Tarbiyah Project for Kids, an Islamic-driven enrichment programme which uses a ‘play-and-pray’ approach, completed their final session yesterday at the i-Centre in Berakas.

The programme employs a fun educational system based on the Al-Quran and Hadiths, to encourage school-age children to learn more about Allah the Almighty and Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

Siti Rafeah binti Haji Serbini, the project manager, in an interview said the core aspects of their curriculum are the principles of ‘tauhid’ (the fundamental concept of Islam) and inspiring model Islamic behaviour among the students.

“So far, we have taught them five out of the 99 names of Allah the Almighty, but we also integrate science into the teaching and learning approach,” she told the Weekend Bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Tarbiyah Project recently added classes on ‘Young Muslim Entrepreneurs’, to instil the enterprising spirit in their young charges.

“We are trying to teach the students that Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) was an entrepreneur and that most of the ‘rezeki’ (bounty) in this world comes from ‘tijarah’ (trade),” said Siti Rafeah.

The Tarbiyah Project will also participate in the Brunei International Grand (BIG) Festival 2017 on March 30, to prepare the children for the holy month of Ramadhan.

“We will be introducing our new innovative products, and the children will help with the packaging,” she said. “Later, they will help to market and sell those products during the festival, Insya Allah.”