At-Taqwa Travel Tours offers great deals at travel fair

| Rokiah Mahmud |

AT-TAQWA Travel Tours will participate in the Brunei Travel Fair at Pusat Insani in Seria on March 4 and 5.

This will be its third participation at the fair, which will offer customers several deals and packages.

Speaking to the Weekend Bulletin, At-Taqwa Travel Tours General Manager Awangku Mohd Naasiruddeen bin Pengiran Haji Yussof explained that the fair will highlight a range of products, including Umrah and Haj packages.

The company has begun registering individuals keen on taking on its Haj packages. At-Taqwa is also offering Umrah Plus packages (for December) where customers can choose tour packages along with Umrah to several destinations such as Dubai, Oman and Cairo.

At-Taqwa is also offering inbound tour packages including the Temburong Tour package and Brunei River Cruise.

Customers who make purchases at At-Taqwa’s booth during the fair will receive a $5 voucher per ticket bought, and will be entered into a draw, where the first prize is an Umrah package for one, second prize an air ticket to a mystery destination, and the third is a Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness watch.