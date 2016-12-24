TAP payment counters closed on December 31

THE Employees Trust Fund (TAP) would like to inform that TAP payment counters for all TAP branches will be closed on Saturday, December 31 due to year-end closing.

However, service counters, enquiry counters, e-Info Kiosk, e-Amanah online service and TAP Call Centre will be operating as usual.

TAP payment counters will resume normal operations in all branches on Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

In this regard, for members of TAP’s Housing Fund Scheme (STP), contribution for the month of December must be made before December 31.

For any enquiries, please contact TAP Call Centre at 2382800 during office hours or via e-mail at ask@tap.com.bn.