Talk highlights healthy lifestlye

| Daniel Lim |

THE Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Belait District, in conjunction with its 60th Anniversary, held a health talk for the public at their building at Jalan Pretty and Jalan Bunga Raya recently.

Over 40 people attended the event which featured speakers Michelle Gan Pei Chee, a prominent clinical dietitian from Sunway Medical Centre Sdn Bhd and Faith Tang, Senior Manager at Sunway Medical Sdn Bhd who spoke about various health tips pertaining to leading a healthy lifestyle and a balance diet.

Present at the event was Loo Soon Min, the President of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Belait District along with Hoon Fong Man, Vice-President of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

The talk aimed to encourage attendees to lead a healthy lifestyle.