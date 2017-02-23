Taking you further with BMWÂ engineÂ oils

| Â Â Â James Kon Â Â Â |

QAF AutoÂ SdnÂ Bhd, the authorised BMWÂ and MINIÂ importer in Brunei Darussalam, is providing an extensive engine oil service that goes far beyond a simple oil change, and guarantees your motor a longer, better performing life.

OriginalÂ BMWÂ engineÂ oils support the core traits of modern BMW engines and help to ensure maximum power and utmost efficiency.

They offer enhanced viscosity, which enables better cold starts and consistent performance.

Original BMW engine oils also have an active cleansing technology as well as integrated protection from corrosion and wear and tear.

This keeps the engine as factory-clean as possibleÂ and increases its longevity.

AtÂ QAF AutoÂ SdnÂ Bhd, its autoÂ technicians are specially trained by the BMW Group.

They use specialist equipment to diagnose, service and repair your car.

All work carriedÂ out at QAF AutoÂ Workshop is in accordance with BMW service schedules and warranty conditions.

To book your service appointment, call QAF AutoÂ Service Reception at 2453377Â extÂ 637/644.