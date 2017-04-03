Takaful Brunei launches new website

SYARIKAT Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sdn Bhd (Takaful Brunei) launched its new website, www.takafulbrunei.com.bn, at a ceremony at the Dar Takaful IBB Utama building recently.

It was officially launched by the Chairman of Takaful Brunei Board of Directors, Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Dewa Major General (Rtd) Dato Seri Pahlawan Awang Haji Mohammad bin Haji Daud.

The Takaful Brunei website upgrades were made to improve the customer experience, interact with customers and provide information improved navigations and layout, easy search and review of personal and corporate takaful products.

Both Takaful Brunei Am Sdn Bhd (TBA) and Takaful Brunei Keluarga Sdn Bhd (TBK) have their products categorised under their specified classes with downloadable brochures, proposal forms, certificate wordings and claims forms. News and media archives from previous press releases, photos and videos are also available. Information on latest protection plans such as the Personal Accident Takaful for Active Life and All Risk Takaful for Bicycle are also available through the website.

“A unique feature and first in the industry is a section detailing the names of Takaful Brunei’s employees and external agents who are authorised to transact and issue TBA and TBK takaful certificates. This will provide public confidence when transacting with Takaful Brunei,” said Acting Managing Director of Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sdn Bhd, Haji Shahrildin bin Pehin Orang Kaya Lela Utama Dato Paduka Haji Jaya.

Takaful Brunei is holding a lucky draw for customers. Customers will be eligible for the lucky draw by updating their information details through the new Takaful Brunei website.

The lucky draw period will end on August 31.