Taiwanese fair brings Mandarin orange to Brunei

|Â Â Â Â Â Achong TanjongÂ Â Â Â |

WARISANÂ Utama Jaya Emporium & Supermarket in Jalan Muara yesterday hosted the official launch of an agricultural fair with quality produce from Taichung City, Taiwan, including the ever-popular premium Pomkan (Mandarin orange).

Presiding over the launch were Jason Wan, a representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Brunei Darussalam; Lim Koh Phay, the chairman of the First Emporium Group; Wang Jiun Shong, the director of the Agriculture Bureau in Taichung City Government; and the senior management of the First Emporium & Supermarket chain.

In his opening speech, Jason Wan said the main objective of the event is to promote the Pomkan, or honey orange, and a variety of fresh fruit and vegetables from Taiwan.

He urged orange lovers to make their purchases as soon as possible, with stocks being in limited supply.

Meanwhile, Lim Toh Yung, the supermarket general manager, said that public response to the fair has been most encouraging, with customers from neighbouring states coming over to shop for quality products and items.

To cater to the overwhelming public demand, the supermarket is working together with the Farmerâ€™s Association from Taichungâ€™s Feng Yuan District, which is well known for its uncompromising quality.

“The premium Pomkan is very popular during Chinese New Year and it is only available at the Warisan Utama Jaya supermarket,” said Lim, adding that, “It is one of the top-quality products from Taiwan, and comes in small, medium and big sizes to cater to customer preferences.”

The launching ceremony also featured a drumming performance and a Chinese musical ensemble by Chung Hwa Middle School students.

To liven up the event, a Pomkan-eating competition was also held, in which the top three winners in both the male and female categories took home $300, $200 and $100 cash vouchers respectively, along with one carton of Pomkan oranges each.

Other side-events included a colouring competition for children and a puzzle-solving contest.