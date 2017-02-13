Taiwan Graduates Association holds Chinese New Year gathering

| James Kon |

SOME 300 guests attended the Chinese New Year (CNY) gathering of the Taiwan Graduates Association of Brunei Darussalam yesterday morning at the Orchid Garden Hotel.

The guest of honour for the event was Jason CH Wan, the representative of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Brunei Darussalam. Also in attendance was Richard Chuang Hsi Shan, the President of Taiwan Business Association of Brunei Darussalam.

On hand to welcome the arrival of the guests was Han Pau Ting, the President of Taiwan Graduates Association of Brunei Darussalam.

The highlight of the annual celebration was the presentation of the excellence academic awards to 13 students who have excelled in their examinations last year.

Students currently studying or have completed their studies in Taiwan also shared their experience and advice on staying in Taiwan.

The guests were treated to a delicious spread of food and games during the gathering.