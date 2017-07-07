TAIB fetes guests, clients and staff at Hari Raya celebration

| Fizah HAB |

PERBADANAN Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei (Perbadanan TAIB) yesterday feted its clients, guests and staff to a Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration at The Airport Mall Atrium, Berakas.

Present at the event were Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs in his capacity as the Advisor to Perbadanan TAIB Board of Directors and Dato Paduka Dr Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Deputy Minister of Finance in his capacity as Deputy Chairman of Perbadanan TAIB’s Board of Directors.

The annual event was one of Perbadanan TAIB’s many ways of showing appreciation towards its clients and business partners for their support over the years.

Guests were welcomed with door gifts and treated to a buffet spread. Also present was the Acting Managing Director of Perbadanan TAIB, Hajah Noorafidah binti Sulaiman.