Tahlil, Doa Arwah for departed artistes

THE committee of the Association of Singers, Musicians and Dancers (3P) of Brunei Darussalam recently held a Tahlil and Doa Arwah get-together for the peers in music and art who had passed away, at Delhi Darbar Restaurant.

The associationâ€™s President Hajah Saâ€™adiah binti Haji Ghazali, Grand Advisor Major (Rtd) Haji Manaf bin Haji Khamis, Vice President Zolkflee Butir and committee members were present at the event.

The gathering commenced with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah before the Tahlil was read by Haji Hashim bin Ahmad. The event concluded with the breaking of fast.

The event was the third gathering held since its first in 2015.