Tackling challenges posed by natural disasters

| Achong Tanjong |

NATURAL disasters are a major challenge faced by many people around the world. Brunei Darussalam, although geographically spared from disasters such as earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and typhoons, is also affected by natural disasters in the region.

This was highlighted by Abdul Rahim bin Haji Ismail, Acting Director of the National Disaster Management Centre, in his capacity as chief guest at the opening ceremony of the Community-Based Disaster Risk Management (CBDRM) programme for Mukim Kianggeh and Mukim Kota Batu, held at Multi-Purpose Hall of Bandaran Depot in Kampong Belimbing in Subok yesterday.

“We felt tremors recently from the earthquake that occurred in the Sulawesi Ocean at the beginning of January this year. We were also affected by the tail-end of typhoons that hit our neighbouring countries,” he said.

He added that the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) has been entrusted by the government to shoulder the responsibility to manage disasters in the country.

“The agency’s emergency response operations are aimed to ensure the welfare of society, but we also need to give due attention to activities of disaster risk reduction. It also takes into account that our society is constantly exposed to various forms of disasters and should be given training in disaster risk reduction,” he said. “With the collaboration of the Brunei-Muara District Office and National Disaster Management Centre, we once again or-ganised the CBDRM programme to highlight activities of reducing disaster risk compared to typical reaction after disaster.”

He added that CBDRM is one of the continuous programmes and it is one of the priority activities under NDMC to-wards disaster risk management through prevention and disaster preparedness programmes.

He hoped that through the two-day programme, the communities in Mukim Kianggeh and Mukim Kota Batu will gain benefits from various talks delivered by different agencies related to disaster management. Participants of the programme also take part in practical sessions concerned with the technique to douse fires and basic skills in life saving as well as producing a hazard map that will contain information on the areas affected by the disasters.

He said the cooperation and commitment from all penghulus and villages heads and the involvement of members of mukim and village consultative councils as well as youths and volunteers will resume implement the programme in the future.

Cooperation of the public is vital in tackling any occurrences of disasters at the mukim and village levels with efficacy. The initiative is one of the positive indicators towards enhancing unity among residents of villages.

Some 100 participants are taking part in the programme comprising members of Mukim and village consultative councils, Committee members of Neighbourhood Watch and residents of Mukim Kianggeh and Mukim Kota Batu.

The programme is organised in collaboration with the Brunei-Muara District Office with the involvement of Fire and Rescue Department, Public Works Department, Survey Department, Community Development Department (JAPEM), Islamic Dakwah Centre and Brunei Darussalam Red Crescent Society.

Since its launch in 2010, the programme has been conducted in 15 mukims throughout the nation with the focus on mukims that are always affected by natural disasters.