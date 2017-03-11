All systems go for Shell Eco-marathon Asia 2017

FOUR local teams will be representing Brunei Darussalam at the Shell Eco-marathon Asia in Singapore from March 15 – 19.

Set to be held at the Changi Exhibition Centre, the Shell Eco-marathon is a competition for students who are passionate about developing innovative mobility solutions. It challenges engineering, design, science and technology students to design, build and drive the world’s most energy-efficient vehicle.

Shell Eco-marathon is a visible demonstration of Shell’s commitment to help the world meet its growing energy needs in a responsible way by working together with students, partners and other stakeholders.

This will be Brunei’s seventh year participating in the Asia leg of the unique competition.

The four Brunei teams comprise 24 students from Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD), Universiti Teknologi Brunei (UTB), Politeknik Brunei and Institute of Brunei Technical Education (IBTE).

Brunei’s participation in the event is supported by Brunei Shell Petroleum in collaboration with the Ministry of Education through the IBTE, UBD and UTB.

They will be competing with 120 other teams from Asia, including some from the Middle East and Australia.

The Brunei team will be participating in two categories: Prototype – Futuristic and highly aerodynamic vehicles, and Urban Concept: Highly economical and innovative vehicles that resemble today’s cars.

UBD will be involved in the Prototype Battery-Electric category with its vehicle ‘GenNovative’35,’ whose bodywork is inspired by the Porsche 911 Carrera S’s aerodynamic shape and Lexus LC’s front bumper to ensure stability and reduce drag.

Coming from a multi-disciplinary background, the UBD team ‘GenNextPejuang’ was able to successfully build the car from concept to production in just six months.

UTB will be bringing the ‘Pahlawan III,’ which is an incarnation of the vehicle featured in last year’s event held in Manila. The team, ‘UTB ERT17,’ comprises five handpicked BDTVEC Higher National Diploma Mechanical Engineering students specialising in technical, mechanical and electrical subjects.

Seasoned participant IBTE’s ‘Protocol Alpha’ team will be competing with its diesel-powered vehicle ‘Karipincha.’ Previously under IBTE Mechanical Campus, the team will be competing in the event for the seventh time.

Meanwhile, first-timer Politeknik Brunei will be competing in the Prototype Battery-Electric category, with a vehicle named ‘Yakin.’

Their first representatives are from the School of Science and Engineering, aptly named as ‘Politeknik Brunei SSE team,’ comprising seven Diploma students (Level 5 – Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Petroleum Engineering).

Entering its eighth year, Shell Eco-marathon Asia will for the first time be hosted in Singapore.

The event will also see the introduction of the inaugural Drivers’ World Championship Asia, an exciting race format in which the best Asian teams will vie for a place in the Drivers’ World Championship Grand Final in London in 2017, competing in an exciting head-to-head race to see whose is the most energy-efficient.

The event will be held during the Make the Future Singapore Festival, an inaugural Asian edition of Shell’s global Make the Future Festivals of ideas and innovation.

This free-of-charge public festival will feature bright energy ideas and solutions to address the global energy challenge – to generate more energy, while producing less CO2 emissions.