Syakirah wins Mr Brown bottle design competition

MR BROWN coffee recently held its first bottle design competition, giving local designers and artists the opportunity to showcase their talents and create their own iconic bottle design.

The competition received an overwhelming amount of creative entries, however, the artwork of 24-year-old student Syakirah binti Jamali was the one that stood out.

With a passion for Islamic art and a patriotic heart, Syakirah’s design was inspired by the Islamic geometrical patterns as well as the national flower, Simpur.

Syakirah will receive a year’s supply of Mr Brown coffee and her artwork will be printed on the limited edition Hari Raya Mr Brown bottles to be launched during Ramadhan this year.

Mr Brown Coffee is a popular beverage among Bruneians.