Swimming robot to probe damage at Japan nuclear plant

YOKOSUKA, Japan (AP) — A Japanese industrial group has unveiled a swimming robot designed be used underwater to probe damage from meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Remote controlled robots are key to the decades-long decommissioning process, but super-high radiation and structural damage hampered earlier attempts to probe damage to the reactors from meltdowns following a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. More details in Friday’s Bulletin.
Blood heroes
BLOOD donors are heroes who have been hailed for giving the gift of life. A total of 13,037 blood donors came forward across Brunei Darussalam last...