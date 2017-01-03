Sweet Buttons opens new café in Serusop

| Fizah HAB |

ONE of Brunei’s own eatery and cube store chains, Sweet Buttons Enterprise has opened the latest addition to its franchise with the soft-opening at an outlet located at Delima Satu in Serusop.

The Sweet Button Café and Catering, serves a fusion of Western-Chinese dishes with local flavours as well its signature dishes such as the Sweet Button Special Dish and Salted Egg Wings.

The café also offers a special service where diners can enjoy a variety of homemade dishes made by the local vendors serving at the cafe. The café will be open from 7.30am to 9pm.

Established in 2015, Sweet Button Enterprise first made base in Sengkurong before opening its second branch in Kiulap.

According to the owner of Sweet Buttons Café and Catering, Dato Paduka Haji Muhd Yusof bin Haji Muhd Hassan, the enterprise will also be opening a third addition to its cube store chain in Gadong in the near future.