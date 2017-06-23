‘Superhero’ 3D printed hands help kids dream in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) – Being born without fingers can be tough for any child. Getting new ones – especially red and blue superhero themed digits – has made eight-year-old Kaori Misue a vibrant playground star. Flexing her wrist muscles to bend the plastic fingers, she can work with tape and stickers at an arts and crafts class. She can ride a bike, skip a rope and bake pastries with her mom. More details in Weekend Bulletin.
