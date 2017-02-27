Sultan’s presence at cycling activity creates buzz

| Lyna Mohamad |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam’s participation at the 33rd National Day Cycling Spirit 2017 not only instils the patriotic spirit, but also motivates the people to join in the activity in marking the historical anniversary, said cyclist Haji Hamzah bin Haji Mohd Sagap from Kampong Kasat.

Haji Hamzah, who works at the Survey Department, said cycling has been his favourite sport, especially when he was a teenager, but due to family and work commitment, he stopped cycling 41 years ago.

He said seeing the activeness of cyclists, more so with the participation of His Majesty at cycling activities, ignited his passion.

Although it was not an easy task initially – given the lack of practice, he finally got back his cycling skills after self-training. This is the first public and major event he has participated along with his friends, and he hopes to engage in more cycling activities not only to feed his passion, but also for the sake of his health.

Mohd Fauzan bin Haji Abdul Aziz, although not a cycling participant, shared the same sentiment as Haji Hamzah, adding that such a public appearance by His Majesty and taking time to mingle with his subjects displayed the character of a very good leader.

On the Bandarku Ceria event, Mohd Fauzan said it opens opportunities for people who want to start business, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

He expressed his gratitude to the monarch for consenting to hold the event and the authorities in making the event happen.

Founder of local company Nerf Wreck, Mohd Fauzan said that when he and his team started the Nerf Spot at Bandarku Ceria last November, they were impressed as the response was greater than expected.

“Now that it is getting popular, we are trying to build a community. Usually, it is just all about a shooting game, but we are trying to make it into a combat simulation,” he added.

Meanwhile, NBT Brunei Toyota Sales Consultant Haji Roslan bin Haji Abu Bakar said, “It was a really proud moment for me as I was part of the convoy of cyclists behind His Majesty and the royal entourage.”

Since the Bandarku Ceria was initiated, Bandar Seri Begawan is no longer a quiet capital on weekends but a vibrant place to visit particularly for families as well as tourists, said Haji Roslan.