Sultan in Singapore for 4-day State Visit

| Azrol Azmi |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam yesterday arrived in the Republic of Singapore for a State Visit from July 3 to 6, 2017.

Accompanying Their Majesties are His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik; Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Raabi’atul ‘Adawiyyah binti Pengiran Haji Bolkiah; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Wakeel; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Rashidah Sa’adatul Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Majeedah Nuurul Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Hafizah Sururul Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Princess Ameerah Wardatul Bolkiah; and Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade; as well as other members of the royal family.

Upon arrival at the VIP Complex of Changi Airport, Their Majesties were greeted by Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore; Dato Paduka Seri Ng Chee Meng, Minister for Education and Second Minister for Transport of the Republic of Singapore as Minister-in-Attendance and his wife Datin Michelle Lim Bee Leng as Lady-in-Attendance; Lim Hong Huai, High Commissioner of the Republic of Singapore to Brunei Darussalam and his wife; as well as senior officials of the Government of the Republic of Singapore.

Her Majesty then received a bouquet of flowers from Datin Michelle Lim Bee Leng.

Also present to greet Their Majesties were Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, Minister of Home Affairs; Pehin Orang Kaya Pekerma Dewa Dato Seri Setia Lim Jock Seng, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade II; Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports; as well as Haji Awang Saifulbahri bin Haji Mansor, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to the Republic of Singapore and wife; as well as senior officials of His Majesty’s Government.

Their Majesties then proceeded to a renowned hotel where Their Majesties will reside throughout the State Visit.

One of the historic events reflecting the strong bilateral relation between both countries would be the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Currency Interchangeability Agreement between Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Singapore where new commemorative notes will be launched.

The joint ‘Brunei-Singapore Exhibition’ will be officially launched during the State Visit.

Earlier in the day, prior to Their Majesties’ departure from the Istana Nurul Iman, a Doa Selamat was recited by Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia (Dr) Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti.

Present at His Majesty the Sultan’s Flight Hangar to bid farewell to Their Majesties were His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; Her Royal Highness Paduka Seri Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah binti Pengiran Haji Salleh Ab Rahaman; His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Zariah; His Royal Highness Prince Haji Sufri Bolkiah; His Royal Highness Prince Haji Jefri Bolkiah; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Amal Umi Kalthum Al-Islam; and other members of the royal family.

Also present at the hangar to bid farewell were Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran-Pengiran Cheteria; Cabinet Ministers; members of the Privy Council; deputy ministers; the Commissioner of Police; the Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces; and their respective spouses, as well as a representative of the High Commissioner of the Republic Singapore to Brunei Darussalam.