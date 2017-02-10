Sultan receives Thailand’s Education Minister

| Azrol Azmi |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, yesterday afternoon consented to receive in audience Dr Teerakiat Jareonsettasin, Thailand’s Minister of Education.

The Thai Minister of Education is on a working visit to the country as the President of the Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organisation (SEAMEO).

The President of SEAMEO post is held by a two-year cycle by the Ministers of Education who are members of SEAMEO.

The Thai Minister of Education has held the post since May 6, 2015. The audience was also attended by Pehin Orang Kaya Indera Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Suyoi bin Haji Osman, Brunei Darussalam’s Minister of Education.

Also present at the audience were Biravij Suwanpradhes, the Ambassador of Thailand to Brunei Darussalam; Duriya Amatavivat, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education Thailand; and Dr Gatot Hari Priowirjanto, Director of SEAMEO Secretariat.

The audience ceremony took place at the Istana Nurul Iman.