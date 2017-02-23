Sultan receives National Day greetings

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muâ€™izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar â€˜Ali Saifuddien Saâ€™adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, has consented to receive congratulatory messages from Heads of State and Heads of Government of friendly nations in conjunction with Brunei Darussalamâ€™s 33rd National Day.

Following is the list of Heads of State and Heads of Government who sent congratulatory messages:

Heads of States

1. His Majesty Sultan Muhammad V, Yang Di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia.

2. His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques

3. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

4. His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, King of Bahrain

5. His Majesty King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia

6. His Majesty King Harald V, King of Norway

7. His Majesty King Philippe, King of Belgium

8. Dato Laila Utama Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia

9. Dr Tony Tan Keng Yam, President of the Republic of Singapore

10. Htin Kyaw, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar

11. Bounnhang Vorachith, President of the Lao Peopleâ€™s Democratic Republic

12. Mamnoon Hussain, President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

13. Md Abdul Hamid, President of the Peopleâ€™s Republic of Bangladesh

14. Xi Jinping, President of the Peopleâ€™s Republic of China

15. Pranab Mukherjee, President of India

16. Maithripala Sirisena, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

17. Tsakhia Elbegdorj, President of Mongolia

18. Dr Hassan Rouhani, President of Republic of Iran

19. Donald J Trump, President of the United States

20. Sir Peter Cosgrove, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia

21. David Johnston, Governor General of Canada

22. Joachim Gauck, President of the Federal Republic of Germany

23. Vladimir V Putin, President of the Russian Federation

24. Francois Hollande, President of Republic of France

25. Sergio Mattarella, President of Republic of Italy

26. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey

27. Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Federal Republic of Austria

28. Rumen Radev, President of Republic of Bulgaria

29. Petro Poroshenko, President of Ukraine

30. Enrique Pena Nieto, President of the United Mexican States

31. Doris Leuthard, President of the Swiss Confederation

32. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Republic of Uzbekistan

33. Raul Castro Ruz, President of the Councils of State and Minister of the Republic of Cuba

34. Abdelaziz Bouteflika, President of the Peopleâ€™s Democratic Republic of Algeria

35. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of Republic of Zambia

36. Hwang Kyo-ahn, Acting President of the Republic of Korea

Heads of Governments

37. Datoâ€™ Sri Mohd Najib bin Tun Abdul Razak, Prime Minister of Malaysia

38. Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore

39. Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of the Lao Peopleâ€™s Democratic Republic

40. Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia

41. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister of President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

42. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the Peopleâ€™s Republic of Bangladesh

43. Josaia Voreqa Bainimarama, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Fiji

Others

44. Dr Yousef A Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation