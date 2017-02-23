Sultan receives National Day greetings

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Muâ€™izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar â€˜Ali Saifuddien Saâ€™adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, has consented to receive congratulatory messages from Heads of State and Heads of Government of friendly nations in conjunction with Brunei Darussalamâ€™s 33rd National Day.
Following is the list of Heads of State and Heads of Government who sent congratulatory messages:
Heads of States
1. His Majesty Sultan Muhammad V, Yang Di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia.
2. His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques
3. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
4. His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, King of Bahrain
5. His Majesty King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia
6. His Majesty King Harald V, King of Norway
7. His Majesty King Philippe, King of Belgium
8. Dato Laila Utama Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia
9. Dr Tony Tan Keng Yam, President of the Republic of Singapore
10. Htin Kyaw, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar
11. Bounnhang Vorachith, President of the Lao Peopleâ€™s Democratic Republic
12. Mamnoon Hussain, President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan
13. Md Abdul Hamid, President of the Peopleâ€™s Republic of Bangladesh
14. Xi Jinping, President of the Peopleâ€™s Republic of China
15. Pranab Mukherjee, President of India
16. Maithripala Sirisena, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka
17. Tsakhia Elbegdorj, President of Mongolia
18. Dr Hassan Rouhani, President of Republic of Iran
19. Donald J Trump, President of the United States
20. Sir Peter Cosgrove, Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia
21. David Johnston, Governor General of Canada
22. Joachim Gauck, President of the Federal Republic of Germany
23. Vladimir V Putin, President of the Russian Federation
24. Francois Hollande, President of Republic of France
25. Sergio Mattarella, President of Republic of Italy
26. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey
27. Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Federal Republic of Austria
28. Rumen Radev, President of Republic of Bulgaria
29. Petro Poroshenko, President of Ukraine
30. Enrique Pena Nieto, President of the United Mexican States
31. Doris Leuthard, President of the Swiss Confederation
32. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Republic of Uzbekistan
33. Raul Castro Ruz, President of the Councils of State and Minister of the Republic of Cuba
34. Abdelaziz Bouteflika, President of the Peopleâ€™s Democratic Republic of Algeria
35. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of Republic of Zambia
36. Hwang Kyo-ahn, Acting President of the Republic of Korea
Heads of Governments
37. Datoâ€™ Sri Mohd Najib bin Tun Abdul Razak, Prime Minister of Malaysia
38. Lee Hsien Loong, Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore
39. Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of the Lao Peopleâ€™s Democratic Republic
40. Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia
41. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister of President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan
42. Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the Peopleâ€™s Republic of Bangladesh
43. Josaia Voreqa Bainimarama, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Fiji
Others
44. Dr Yousef A Al-Othaimeen, Secretary General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation