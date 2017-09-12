Sultan receives Chinese media delegation

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam yesterday received in audience a Chinese media delegation led by Gao Hang, President and Editor-in-Chief of the China–Asean Panorama Magazine Agency.

Accompanying His Majesty was His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Mateen.

Also present at the audience – held at Marriott Hotel, Nanning – were Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Setia Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Abdul Rahman bin Haji Ibrahim, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance II; Pehin Orang Kaya Pekerma Dewa Dato Seri Setia Lim Jock Seng, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade II; and Pehin Datu Singamanteri Colonel (Rtd) Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Awang Haji Mohammad Yasmin bin Haji Umar, Minister of Energy and Industry at the Prime Minister’s Office.

China-Asean Panorama Magazine, which is published by Asean-China Centre, aims to promote friendship and ties between Asean member countries and China.