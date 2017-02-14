Sultan receives in audience outgoing BSP Managing Director

| Azrol Azmi |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, yesterday afternoon received in audience Andrew Faulkner, the outgoing Managing Director of Brunei Shell Petroleum Company Sdn Bhd (BSP).

Accompanying Andrew Faulkner was Ceri Powell, the new Managing Director of BSP.

The audience was also attended by Pehin Orang Kaya Pekerma Dewa Dato Seri Setia Lim Jock Seng, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade II and Pehin Datu Singamanteri Colonel (Rtd) Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Awang Haji Mohammad Yasmin bin Haji Umar, Minister of Energy and Industry at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The audience ceremony took place at the Istana Nurul Iman.