Sultan receives in audience newly-appointed envoys

| Azrol Azmi |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, yesterday afternoon presented Letters of Credence to Brunei Darussalam’s newly-appointed ambassadors and received Letters of Credence from the newly-appointed envoys to Brunei Darussalam.

His Majesty first presented Letters of Credence to Haji Sulaini bin Haji Said, Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to the Sultanate of Oman, and Kamilah binti Haji Mohd Hanifah, Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to Japan.

His Majesty then received Letters of Credence from Air Vice Marshal Mahmud Hussain, High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh to Brunei Darussalam; Do Anh Tuan, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Brunei Darussalam; Mehmet Suat Akgun, Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Brunei Darussalam; and Marcal Avelino Ximenes, Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste to Brunei Darussalam.

Following the ceremony, His Majesty then received in audience Brunei Darussalam’s newly-appointed ambassadors.

Haji Sulaini bin Haji Said, Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to the Sultanate of Oman previously served as the Consul General of Brunei Darussalam to Jeddah.

Meanwhile, Kamilah binti Haji Mohd Hanifah, Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam to Japan, formerly held the post of Senior Special Duties Officer at the Department of Economic Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.