Sultan pays last respects to late Senior Assistant Chief of Adat Istiadat Negara

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam paid last respects yesterday to the late Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Seri Wijaya Pengiran Haji Ahmad bin Pengiran Mohd Yusof, who passed away peacefully yesterday morning.

He was 84 years.

Accompanying His Majesty to the residence of the late Senior Assistant Chief of Adat Istiadat Negara in Kampong Bengkurong were His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bolkiah; and Dr Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Muda Abdul Fattaah.

His Majesty and other state dignitaries performed the funeral rites, led by the State Mufti Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia (Dr) Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned.

The late Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Seri Wijaya Pengiran Haji Ahmad was laid to rest at the Royal Mausoleum cemetery in Jalan Kubah Makam Diraja, near the capital.

Yang Amat Mulia was the Cheteria 32 with the title Pengiran Seri Wijaya. His roles and responsibility as Cheteria 32 or Cheteria Pengalasan Damit was to observe affairs that can increase national prosperity as well as carry out research on related matters to be presented to His Majesty.

He was born on December 25, 1932 in Kampong Sultan Lama as the son of Pengiran Mohd Yusof bin Pengiran Bahar and Dayang Siti Hawa binti Mohamad.

He married Datin Hajah Tengah binti Haji Abdul Ghani on May 3, 1954 and the couple were blessed with 10 children.

As a government employee, the late Yang Amat Mulia held the position of Senior Assistant Chief of Adat Istiadat Negara at the Adat Istiadat Negara Department.

Throughout his service with His Majesty’s government, the late Yang Amat Mulia was awarded a long list of state decorations and honorary titles.

They include The Most Honourable Order of Seri Paduka Mahkota Brunei (SPMB), Pingat Bakti Laila Ikhlas (PBLI), Meritorious Service Medal (PJK) and Long Service Medal (PKL).

He was also awarded the title Pengiran Seri Wijaya by His Majesty on April 28, 2004 as well as the Hijrah Meritorious Award by His Majesty on November 26, 2011.