Sultan graces Santap ceremony

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and Inspector General of the Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) attended the Santap ceremony in conjunction with the 96th Police Day celebration held at the Banquet Hall of the RBPF Officers Mess yesterday evening.

Also attending the event were His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bolkiah, Honorary Commissioner of Police; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Commandant of the Women Police; and Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Nor’ain, Deputy Commandant of the Women Police.

Upon arrival, His Majesty and Their Royal Highnesses were greeted by Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohd Jammy bin Haji Muhd Shah Al-Islam, Commissioner of Police, and senior police officials.

His Majesty then officiated the launching of RBPF’s new Officers Mess building with the signing of a plaque.

The ceremony also saw the Takbir and Doa Selamat, led by Muhammad Aimi Safwan bin Zailidin, Assistant Superintendent of Police.

His Majesty signed a royal parchment and consented to pose for group photo at the lobby of the Banquet Hall before entering it.

Following the national anthem, the emblem of the Royal Brunei Police Force was brought into the Banquet Hall as Serunai and Tambur music played in the background.

The dinner ensued, accompanied by music played by the RBPF Brass Band.

At the end of the dinner, the emblem of the RBPF was taken out of the Banquet Hall and the national anthem was played again.

Following this, the monarch greeted the senior police officials before leaving the ceremony.

The RBPF’s Police Day celebration this year carries the theme ‘Unity and Harmony Strengthen Security’.