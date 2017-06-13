Sultan congratulates UK Prime Minister

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented to send a congratulatory message to Theresa May, MP, following her recent re-appointment as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
Make Al-Quran part of Brunei culture: Sultan
