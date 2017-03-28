Sultan confers state decoration on Singapore Police Commissioner

| Azrol Azmi |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam who is also the Inspector General of the Royal Brunei Police Force, yesterday afternoon consented to confer a state decoration ‘the Most Exalted Order of Paduka Keberanian Laila Terbilang, 1st Class (DPKT)’ to Hoong Wee Teck, the Commissioner of Police of the Republic of Singapore.

After the ceremony, His Majesty received in audience Dato Paduka Seri Hoong Wee Teck.

Accompanying Dato Paduka Seri Hoong Wee Teck at the audience ceremony were Lim Hong Huai, High Commissioner of the Republic of Singapore to Brunei Darussalam; and SAC Loy Chye Meng, Commander Training Command (TRACOM), Republic of Singapore.

Also present at the ceremony were Dato Paduka Awang Haji Hamdan bin Haji Abu Bakar, the Acting Minister of Energy and Industry at the Prime Minister’s Office; and Dato Paduka Seri Haji Mohd Jammy bin Haji Muhd Shah Al-Islam, the Commissioner of the Royal Brunei Police Force.

The ceremony was held at Cheradi Laila Kenchana, the Istana Nurul Iman.