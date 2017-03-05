Sultan confers Brunei’s highest state decoration on Saudi King

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam yesterday conferred Brunei Darussalam’s highest state decoration, the Royal Family Order of the Crown of Brunei (DKMB), to His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and King of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Istana Nurul Iman yesterday.

His Majesty yesterday received His Majesty King Salman at the Istana Nurul Iman.

Upon arrival at the Istana Nurul Iman, Their Majesties proceeded to the royal dais to receive the royal salute, which was followed by the national anthems of both countries and a 21 royal gun salute.

The two leaders then inspected the royal guard of honour mounted by the Royal Brunei Land Forces, Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF).

His Majesty King Salman was then introduced to members of the royal family; state dignitaries; Cabinet Ministers; deputy ministers; the Commissioner of the Royal Brunei Police Force; and the Commander of the RBAF.

His Majesty was then introduced to His Majesty King Salman’s delegation which included members of the royal family of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Cabinet Ministers and senior officials of ministerial rank.

Shortly after, an audience ceremony was held at Cheradi Laila Kenchana. Also present at the audience ceremony were His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bolkiah; His Royal Highness Prince Haji Sufri Bolkiah; His Royal Highness Prince Haji Jefri Bolkiah; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Wakeel; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade; and other members of the royal family.

Also attending the audience ceremony were members of the royal family of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Cabinet Ministers and senior officials of ministerial rank.

During the audience ceremony, His Majesty conferred Brunei Darussalam’s highest state decoration, the Royal Family Order of the Crown of Brunei (DKMB), to His Majesty King Salman.

The Doa Selamat was read by Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia (Dr) Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti.

After the audience ceremony, His Majesty held a bilateral meeting with His Majesty King Salman. Also attending the meeting was His Royal Highness the Crown Prince.

During the meeting, Their Majesties discussed bilateral relations between Brunei Darussalam and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The bilateral meeting was held at Cheradi Ratna Kenchana, Istana Nurul Iman. After the bilateral meeting, His Majesty hosted a state luncheon in honour of the state visit of His Majesty King Salman and his delegation.

Present at the state luncheon were His Royal Highness the Crown Prince; His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bolkiah; His Royal Highness Prince Haji Sufri Bolkiah; His Royal Highness Prince Haji Jefri Bolkiah; His Royal Highness Prince 'Abdul Malik; His Royal Highness Prince 'Abdul Wakeel; Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna and other members of the Royal family.