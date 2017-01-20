Sultan calls for further boost in training standards at RBAF OCS

| Hakim Hayat |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, yesterday praised the outstanding careers of several female Military Officers, while at the same time calling on the Officer Cadet School (OCS) at the Defence Academy Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) to continue producing high-calibre officers.

Delivering a titah on the occasion of the OCS Sovereign’s Parade Ceremony yesterday, His Majesty, who is also the Minister of Defence and Supreme Commander of the RBAF, noted that several female graduates of the OCS have produced outstanding efforts by venturing into male-dominated military career paths. “For instance, we now have a female military pilot and more recently, a female captain for our KDB (Royal Brunei Ship),” said the monarch.

A total of 29 Officer Cadets of the OCS’s 15th Intake were commissioned as Military Officers in yesterday’s ceremony, held at the Defence Academy in Kampong Tanah Jambu.

Receiving the Sword of Honour award was a female Officer Cadet, OCdt Raihana Samraa @ Lily binti Haji Abdul Rahman.

His Majesty also noted that two of newly commissioned Military Officers were outstanding students, as well as recipients of the Supreme Commander and RBAF Scholarship.

The monarch further noted that the OCS has produced around 336 high merit officers since its inception in 2008. “Some of them have become instructors in the Defence Academy, and have also been involved in international missions such as the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the International Monitoring Team (IMT) in Mindanao, Philippines and as an International Information Officer at Information Fusion Centre in Singapore,” said His Majesty.

His Majesty reminded that the amplification of training standards in the OCS is crucial to the constant turnout of high-calibre and prestigious generation of leaders, while also taking into account leadership values based on Islamic teachings and the Malay Islamic Monarchy (MIB) philosophy.

His Majesty also highlighted the significance of bilateral exercises between OCS, RBAF and other Officer Cadet Schools overseas, stating that inter-military training with other national forces is beneficial for the early stages of military careers, especially in the Asean region. “Such a step is vital to our efforts to achieve security and stability regionally and internationally for the future,” said the monarch.

His Majesty also expressed hope that the RBAF would continue to produce excellent military leaders with skill and good judgement in formulating and shaping much-needed strategies for RBAF, which the monarch described as “the main pillar of the nation’s defence”.

In concluding the titah, His Majesty commended the Defence Academy and the OCS’s leadership and instructors for all their hard work in organising and implementing the successful 52-week training for the Officer Cadets; while also expressing appreciation to the parents, guardians and family members for their unwavering support.