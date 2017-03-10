Sultan awards Al-Quran reading contest winners

| Hakim Hayat |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam last evening consented to hand over trophies and prizes to winners of the annual National Al-Quran Reading Competition for Adults 1438/2017Hijrah.

Following two consecutive nights of Al-Quran recitations by a total of 12 Qaris and Qariahs, the announcement for the coveted title as champion, runner-up, and second runner-up of the contest was made during an event held at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Berakas.

Awangku Muhammad Adibul Amin bin Pengiran Haji Marjuki returned as champion in the Qari category with a score of 91.83 per cent. Aged 29, he has won similar titles in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

The champion in the Qariah category is Hajah Siti Noor Dzuhairah binti Haji Awang Damit who scored 89.84 per cent. She has won the champion title in 2015 as well.

The runner-up title in Qari category was won by Mohammad Zul-Hafiz bin Tengah with a score of 89.75 per cent and the second runner-up title went to Awang Haji Nasrul Fakhri bin Haji Yahya.

Meanwhile, scoring 88.42 per cent Nurfaezah binti Haji Emran became the runner-up in Qariah category, while the second runner-up position went to Nurul Akmalina binti Haji Yahya who scored 87.08 per cent.

Each winner (Qari/Qariah) received a championship trophy, a cash prize of $7,000 and accompanying prizes including an Umrah package worth $4,000 as well as a certificate.

Each runner-up received a cash prize of $5,000, accompanying prizes and a certificate while each second runner-up received $3,000 cash and the rest of the finalists each received a cash prize of $1,500.

Accompanying His Majesty to the event last evening were His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bolkiah; His Royal Highness Prince Haji Jefri Bolkiah; and His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik.

Earlier, His Majesty and other members of the royal family were greeted on arrival by Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, the Minister of Religious Affairs in his capacity as the Chairman of the Executive Committee for the event.

The ceremony began with a recitation of verses from the Al-Quran by an invited Qari from the Arab Republic of Egypt Syeikh Yasser Mahmoud Abdelkhalek Ahmed.

The Minister of Religious Affairs in his speech recapped the many proud accomplishments made by Bruneian Qaris and Qariahs in regional and international competitions since the inception of the national competition over five decades ago, which saw national champions sent to international and regional Al-Quran reading competitions.

“These achievements show that our country at times is capable of producing Qaris and Qariahs who are on par with those from outside the country,” he added.

To bless the ceremony, a Doa Selamat was read by Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia (Dr) Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti.

Some 12 Qaris and Qariahs took part in the annual competition this year, 10 of whom have attained the highest scores during the semi-finals, while two others were Qari and Qariah champions who were put as reserve participants.