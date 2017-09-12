Sultan attends bilateral meeting, welcoming dinner

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam yesterday attended a bilateral meeting with Zhang Gaoli, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China; and a welcoming dinner for the 14th China-Asean Expo (CAEXPO) and China-Asean Business and Investment Summit (CABIS).

Accompanying His Majesty was His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Mateen.

Both events took place at Liyuan Resort, Nanning.

Upon arrival at Liyuan Resort, His Majesty was greeted by Zhang Xiaoqin, Vice Governor of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China.

His Majesty first attended a bilateral meeting with Zhang Gaoli, who greeted His Majesty upon arrival at the meeting room.

During the meeting, His Majesty and Zhang Gaoli discussed bilateral matters including ways to further promote economic cooperation, commending the role of the China-Asean Expo in strengthening investment and trade linkages between Asean and China.

In this regard, His Majesty looked forward to welcoming Zhang Gaoli to visit Brunei Darussalam’s City of Charm Pavilion at the 14th CAEXPO.

His Majesty then proceeded to the Banquet Hall for the welcoming dinner for all state leaders attending the 14th CAEXPO and CABIS, which was hosted by Zhang Gaoli.