Sultan arrives in China to attend 14th CAEXPO

| Bahyiah Bakir |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam arrived in Nanning, People’s Republic of China yesterday to attend the 14th China-Asean Expo (CAEXPO) and China-Asean Business and Investment Summit (CABIS) which will be held tomorrow.

Accompanying His Majesty is His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Mateen.

Present at Nanning Wuxu International Airport to greet His Majesty on arrival were Lan Tianli, First Vice Governor of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China; and Yang Jian, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Brunei Darussalam.

Also present to greet His Majesty were Pehin Orang Kaya Pekerma Dewa Dato Seri Setia Lim Jock Seng, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade II; Pehin Datu Singamanteri Colonel (Rtd) Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Awang Haji Mohammad Yasmin bin Haji Umar, Minister of Energy and Industry at the Prime Minister’s Office; and Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Upon arrival, His Majesty was presented with a bouquet of flowers. This was followed by a cultural song and dance performance by local students.

His Majesty then boarded a motorcade towards a renowned hotel in Nanning where His Majesty would be residing throughout the duration of the visit.

Brunei Darussalam is the Country of Honour at the 14th CAEXPO, and will be participating in two pavilions, namely the Commodity Pavilion and the City of Charm Pavilion.

Brunei Darussalam will also co-host a Roundtable Dialogue at the 14th CABIS tomorrow.

Earlier while leaving Brunei, His Majesty and His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Mateen were bid farewell by members of the royal family.

Before departing from the Istana Nurul Iman, a Doa Selamat was read by Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia (Dr) Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti.

Present at His Majesty the Sultan’s Flight Hangar to bid farewell to His Majesty were His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office; His Royal Highness Prince Haji Jefri Bolkiah; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik; His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Wakeel; Her Royal Highness Princess Ameerah Wardatul Bolkiah; and Her Royal Highness Princess Hajah Masna, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade; as well as other members of the royal family.

Also present at the hangar to bid farewell were Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran-Pengiran Cheteria; the Speaker of the Legislative Council; Cabinet Ministers; members of the Privy Council; deputy ministers; Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces; the Commissioner of Police; and a representative of the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Brunei Darussalam.