Suicide bomber blows himself up as Saudis foil Makkah plot

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) – A suicide bomber blew himself up near the Grand Mosque in Makkah as police disrupted a plot to target the holiest site in Islam just as the fasting month of Ramadhan ends, Saudi security forces said yesterday. The Interior Ministry said it launched a raid around Jiddah, as well as two areas in Makkah itself, including the Ajyad Al-Masafi neighbourhood, located near the Grand Mosque. There, police said they engaged in a shootout at a three-storey house with a suicide bomber, who blew himself up and caused the building to collapse. He was killed, while the blast wounded six foreigners and five members of security forces, according to the Interior Ministry’s statement. Five others were arrested, including a woman, it said. More details in Sunday Bulletin.
Fires devour $7.14M
BRUNEI saw 51 fire mishaps in the first half of this year that resulted in a total loss of property worth $7.14 million. Of this, 31 are house fire...Read more