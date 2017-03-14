Suggestion for new national park in Ulu Belait

| Ishan Ibrahim |

IN RESPONSE to a question posed by YB Hanapi bin Mohd Siput, the Village Head of Kampong Labi I, on establishing a national park in Ulu Belait, YB Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism, said that the ministry has taken note of the suggestion and will do analysis on it feasibility, with regards to the high costs as well as the time it would take to create such a place.

Citing an example, the Ulu Temburong National Park had taken three years to be recognised as a national park, noted the minister.

One of the criteria for a place to be considered a national park by organisations such as the International Union for Conservation on Nature (IUCN), the area has to have an attractive and unique geological structure, and is reserved especially for a rich diversity of plants and animals with an original landscape.

All detailed information must be compiled through a comprehensive scientific research that requires experts and a large budget for the research projects, he further explained.

To another question posed by YB Haji Mohimin bin Haji Johari @ Jahari, the Village Head of Kampong Limau Manis, on the participation of consultative councils, especially Zone 5, to gather and collect selected wood from forests and rivers for the production of handicrafts and furniture, the minister responded that the ministry has also taken note of this suggestion.

For the process of collecting these items from the areas mentioned, permission is required from the Department of Forestry and usually a Form 2 Licence is issued with requirements and regulations, he said.

This process is important to protect the flora and fauna in the mentioned areas from extinction, added the minister.