Success saga – From burger outlet to US Embassy

For US Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam Craig Allen, it was an occasion to look back into the past.
In destiny’s one of those beautiful turns, yesterday he received the rare privilege of unveiling the outlet of a company where he started his career.
Allen, who was an employee of Burger King in the United States 40 years ago, shared his old memories during the opening of the seventh Burger King outlet located in Kiulap commercial area.
It was in 1976 when he started his career at the US fast food chain.
