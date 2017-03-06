Studies, recreation must go hand in hand: Rector

STUDENTS must find time for recreational activities within their busy learning schedules, Dr Haji Norarfan bin Haji Zainal, Rector of Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA) said.

He made these comments as the guest of honour at the opening ceremony of the annual Sports and Usrah’s Day 2017 at the Hassanal Bolkiah Stadium of the Royal Brunei Police Force Headquarters in Gadong.

Dr Haji Norarfan urged all students to find time for recreational activities within their busy learning schedules.

“Islam encourages Muslims to be active as a healthy mind comes with a healthy body. However, orderliness and conformity in carrying out activities should be maintained in accordance with the guidelines of Islam,” he said.

The event began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah followed by a welcoming speech by the chairman of the event, Md Syahmi Ikhwan bin Suhaini, Executive Committee for Sport and Logistics Unit, Student Representative Council.

The guest of honour mingled with members of the sports house namely Al-’Abqoriyyun, Al-Mufakkirun, Mujtahidun and As-Syatirun, which involved officials, staff as well as the lecturers and students of UNISSA.

The event continued with the track and field competition participated by male students, lecturers and staff followed by the prize presentation to the winners by the guest of honour.

The women’s tournament was held indoors at the stadium’s Hall.

The ceremony was also attended by Dr Haji Mohammed Hussain bin Pehin Penyurat Haji Ahmad, the Deputy Rector; and Dr Arman bin Haji Asmad, Assistant Rector of UNISSA.

The month-long annual sports day is held to serve as a platform to intensify co-curricular activities among UNISSA students, as well as to cultivate sportsmanship and teamwork among sports houses.