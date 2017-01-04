Students welcome new school term with smiles

| Fizah HAB |

AS THE first day of school came into session after a month-long holiday, parents and students were seen flocking to school compounds to start their day registering for classes.

One such school was the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (YSHHB) Primary School, where students greeted the first day with smiles.

Speaking to the Bulletin was the Assistant Headmaster of YSHHB Primary School, Cikgu Alimas bin Haji Md Ali, who explained the increase of students registered in the new school year.

“Including the Year 1 students that will be entering next Monday, 1,043 students are registered in the primary school. Around 204 of the students are Year 1 students which will be divided into eight classes,” he said.