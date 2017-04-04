Students take in sights and sounds of Borneo rainforest

| Daniel Lim |

OVER the course of the school holidays, 40 Chung Hua Middle School Kuala Belait students along with their teachers embarked on a visit to the Borneo Tropical Rainforest Resort in Miri.

The trip provided students with exciting activities to keep themselves occupied during the holidays, and at the same time, experience learning outside of a classroom.

Students observed the lush wonders of the Borneo rainforest and were briefed on the flora and fauna found in the surrounding area of the resort. Additionally, they rode on ferries to observe the aquatic life forms found in the rivers.

A host of fun activities was also lined up for students to try their hand at, including the Flying Fox.

They were also involved in recreational activities such as swimming and exploring the garden surrounding the resort.

Before concluding the trip, the students stopped by the Bintang Megamall Shopping Centre to shop for souvenirs for families and friends back home.