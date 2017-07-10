Students Japan bound for science exchange programme

| Abdul Hakiim Yakof |

TEN students and two sup-ervising teachers left yesterday for the Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Programme in Science (SAKURA) Exchange in Science Programme (SSP) in Japan.

Present to send off the delegation – who are representing Brunei – at the Brunei International Airport was Sarimah binti Abu Bakar, Acting Head of the Science, Technology and Environment Partnership (STEP) Centre, Ministry of Education.

The members of the delegation are Muhammad Fikri bin Haji Ali and Nurin Farahiyah binti Haji Jafry from Paduka Seri Begawan Sultan Science College; Muhammad Syahmi Aiman bin Haji Zulhazmi and Fatin Masyitah binti Haji Ramli from Duli Pengiran Muda Al-Muhtadee Billah College; Muhammad Salihen bin Haji Mohammed Azmi and Shahireen Fadzlinah binti Shahminan from Sengkurong Sixth Form Centre; Chai Chang Chun from Sayyidina Ali Secondary School; Muhammad Hasif bin Haji Mohd Nornisiah and Nur Sa’adatul Yasmin binti Mohammad Sanadi from Meragang Sixth Form Centre; and Farah Najibah binti Nordin from the Tutong Sixth Form Centre.

The delegation is led by Rozieana binti Haji Zini, Deputy Academic Principal at Tutong Sixth Form Centre, and co-supervised by Nor Hani binti Mohd Daud, an education officer at the Sengkurong Sixth Form Centre.

Muhammad Fikri, said he hoped to gain more knowledge in science and technology from the programme as he aspires to be an engineer. He also shared that he is excited to experience Japan’s rich culture, art, and infrastructure.

“I would like to thank my teachers who recommended me and the STEP Centre for selecting me to be part of this programme, and I hope to repay them by contributing fresh ideas to Brunei Darussalam in the future,” he said.

The programme, which ends on July 15 is organised by the Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST) and is based on the concept ‘Japan-Asia Youth Exchange Programme in Science’. It is geared at enhancing exchanges between the youths of Asia and Japan who will play a crucial role in the future field of science and technology.

Through close collaboration between Japan’s industry, academia, and the government, the programme will give the youths the chance to visit world class Japanese universities or research institutions; attend lectures on advanced science and technology; get hands-on experience in cutting-edge science and technology such as experiments run by world-leading scientists; and experience Japanese culture.

The programme invites participants from a number of countries in the Asia-Pacific and Indo-Pacific regions; Brunei Darussalam has been placed in Group 8 along with Cambodia and China.

A total of 110 participants are expected for this year’s SSP programme.