Students honoured to greet beloved monarch through video conferencing

| James Kon |

CHUNG Hwa Middle School, BSB, yesterday morning showcased its Information Communication Technology (ICT) prowess with flawless streaming of a video conference system from the Chinese New Year (CNY) celebration at the International Convention Centre (ICC) to the school.

Students in the school got to see some events of the CNY celebration and had the privilege of seeing His Majesty, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam and the royal family live through the video conference system. His Majesty also consented to a brief video conference with the students who were watching from the school.

Prior to the video conferencing, His Majesty also signed an autograph on a LCD Touch scan table.

IT Manager of Chung Hwa Middle School, BSB, William Wang Yong Sheng said, “We felt privileged and honoured to be here today at the ceremony and our students through live video conferencing were able to greet His Majesty and the royal family. The students were in the lecture hall of the school while Their Majesties are here in ICC.”

Also on display was an interactive wall where sensors can detect movement and change the display on the screen. With the advancement of technologies, William Wang Yong Sheng revealed that the school is hoping to use latest innovation in ICT to teach students.

He also conveyed his Chinese New Year wishes of prosperous health and wealth to His Majesty and the royal family.