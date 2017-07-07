Students get sneak peek into ‘A Career in Law’

| Fadley Faisal |

SEVENTY students from Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Secondary School yesterday attended a briefing by prosecutors from the Criminal Justice Division of the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

Deputy Public Prosecutors Siti Aisyah binti Haji Lakim and Dayangku Hazirah binti Pengiran Mohd Yusof delivered the briefing titled ‘A Career in Law,’ which enlightened students on the various pathways available to them in the legal field, from where to study to what career routes are available once they’ve obtained these qualifications.

The speakers shared with students that they can pursue a Law degree either abroad in the United Kingdom, Australia and Malaysia, or locally at Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali.

They also provided an overview of the roles and responsibilities of a government lawyer, such as prosecuting criminal cases in court, and providing legal advice to government ministries and law enforcement agencies.

The briefing was part of the AGC’s endeavour to impart knowledge on the legal profession and to inspire students to pursue further studies in law.

The briefing was jointly organised by the AGC and the Ministry of Education, in conjunction with the ministry’s Pathway After ‘O’ Level’ programme 2017 aimed at government secondary schools.