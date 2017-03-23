Students get motivation at Kem Kitani

| Wani Roslan |

A TOTAL of 63 students received their certificates for participating in the 2nd Kem Kitani yesterday.

The motivational camp was held for three nights and four days.

The event took place at the multipurpose hall of Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah (YSHHB) Secondary School.

The guest of honour who presented the certificates to the participants was Haji Puasa bin Haji Jumat, Assistant Managing Director of Yayasan.

In a speech, Chong Li Chen, Principal of YSHHB Secondary School and chairwoman of the programme, said it was the second such camp organised following the success of the event held in September last year.

“The success of a school is measured by the academic achievement of its students and at YSHHB Secondary School, we strive to achieve academic excellence through excellent and effective teaching and learning,” she noted.

“At YSHHB Seconday School, we strive for our students to achieve excellent results and to produce graduates with positive attitude and character. Employers are seeking workers with positive attitude and character on top of their excellent grades and this is the reason why we believe that character development is an important aspect of education,” she added.

Kem Kitani is one of the annual projects organised by the school to involve the students in useful and productive activities during school holidays with the aim of motivating them to utilise their full potential to achieve excellence.