Students gain insight into becoming a professional lawyer

| James Kon |

JERUDONG International School (JIS) students who are interested in pursuing a career in law yesterday obtained an interesting insight into the journey to becoming a professional lawyer or pro-secutor while attending a talk titled ‘The Legal Profession and Life as a Prosecutor’ delivered by a team of prosecutors from the Criminal Justice Division of the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) at the annual Careers Carousel.

The talk, presented by Deputy Public Prosecutors Christopher Ng, Dr Mohammad Hussin Ali bin Idris and Raihan Nabilah binti Haji Ahmad Ghazali touched on the aspects of the work conducted by the deputy public prosecutors of the Attorney General’s Chambers who appear on behalf of the public prosecutor in criminal cases.

The speakers also touched on the various educational routes that can be taken to be qualified as a lawyer in Brunei Darussalam as well as invited interested students to enter the Attorney General’s Chambers attachment programme during their school holidays or after their exams if they are interested in witnessing the practical side of the law profession.

The session was rounded off with a question-and-answer-session where the students had the opportunity to clarify their doubts with to the officers concerning their line of work.

The talk was jointly organised by the AGC and the Careers Department of JIS as part of the school’s yearly Careers Carousel and highlighted the Attorney General’s Chambers’ efforts to impart knowledge concerning the legal profession to those interested in pursuing such careers.